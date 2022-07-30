4,727 Shares in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Oppenheimer by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Oppenheimer by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oppenheimer Price Performance

Shares of OPY opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $54.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $266.03 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

