49,852 Shares in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Bought by Trilantic Capital Management L.P.

Trilantic Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Fiesta Restaurant Group comprises 2.4% of Trilantic Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trilantic Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Fiesta Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 97,733 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ FRGI traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 42,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,048. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $212.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiesta Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FRGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $95.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.