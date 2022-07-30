5,178 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

