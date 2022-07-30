626 Financial LLC Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,841 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 0.7% of 626 Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,509 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,701,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.1 %

Boeing stock opened at $159.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

