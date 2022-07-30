626 Financial LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

626 Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

