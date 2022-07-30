626 Financial LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

626 Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in WestRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 26.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 22.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. WestRock has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

