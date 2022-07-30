7,234 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after buying an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $1,138,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,326,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 32.6% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 116,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Trading Up 7.3 %

NYSE TECK opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

