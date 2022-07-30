8PAY Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $515,664.19 and $78,241.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.72 or 0.00602516 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00014713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035353 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

