8PAY Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $515,664.19 and $78,241.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.72 or 0.00602516 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001539 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00014713 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035353 BTC.
8PAY Coin Profile
8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.
Buying and Selling 8PAY
Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.