9,820 Shares in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK) Acquired by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Solstein Capital LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Simplify Health Care ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,205,000.

Get Simplify Health Care ETF alerts:

Simplify Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Simplify Health Care ETF stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $29.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.