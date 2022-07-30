a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AKA. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.33.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:AKA opened at $1.88 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Partners L P grew its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 67,841,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,173 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,084,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 272,024 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 240,141 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 374,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

