A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96-4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.35-$3.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.67.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.27. 1,945,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,854. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 135.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.