AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of AIR opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78. AAR has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.50 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAR will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 156.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 17,548 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AAR by 5.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of AAR by 103.3% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 17,149 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the second quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the second quarter valued at $370,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

