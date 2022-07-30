AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

AC Immune Stock Down 0.3 %

ACIU stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $294.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of AC Immune

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AC Immune by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

