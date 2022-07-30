Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of Acadian Timber from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ACAZF opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $15.82.

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

About Acadian Timber

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

(Get Rating)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.