Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1,465.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356,692 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $30,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $207,000. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 92.8% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 252,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 121,318 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.47.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

