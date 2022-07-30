Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Down 43.9% in July

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the June 30th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acurx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl Sailer acquired 19,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $75,000.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) by 149.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $3.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Featured Stories

