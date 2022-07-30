adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) PT Lowered to €210.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €240.00 ($244.90) to €210.00 ($214.29) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on adidas from €205.00 ($209.18) to €190.00 ($193.88) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank cut adidas to a reduce rating and set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised adidas to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on adidas from €359.00 ($366.33) to €348.00 ($355.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on adidas from €260.00 ($265.31) to €215.00 ($219.39) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $229.13.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $76.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.64%. On average, analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.2952 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in adidas by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in adidas by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in adidas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

