Aditus Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $49,886.00 (ADI)

Aditus (ADI) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. Aditus has a total market capitalization of $53,444.98 and $49,886.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aditus has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aditus coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,211.39 or 1.00006663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00130820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00032591 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Aditus Coin Profile

ADI is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork. The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aditus

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aditus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

