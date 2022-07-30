Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Up 71.4% in July

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Adriatic Metals Stock Performance

Shares of ADMLF opened at $1.36 on Friday. Adriatic Metals has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.