Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Up 71.4% in July

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Adriatic Metals Stock Performance
Shares of ADMLF opened at $1.36 on Friday. Adriatic Metals has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
