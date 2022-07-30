ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,990 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.34% of ADTRAN worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 176,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in ADTRAN by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 852,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in ADTRAN by 6.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

ADTRAN Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 1.23. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -163.64%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

