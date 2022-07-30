Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 370,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $77,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $193.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.25.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.04. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.