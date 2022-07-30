Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) Short Interest Update

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the June 30th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Advanced Human Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of AHI stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Advanced Human Imaging has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Human Imaging

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advanced Human Imaging stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Advanced Human Imaging as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Human Imaging

Advanced Human Imaging Limited operates as a mobile application and technology development company worldwide. It develops and patents a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check, track, and assess body dimensions privately using a smartphone. The company offers smartphone-based human scanning technology, such as BodyScan, FaceScan, DermaScan, MKScan, and HemaScan.

