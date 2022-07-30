Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 17,160 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $27,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $81.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile



Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

