Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $30,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in ASML by 44.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $574.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $510.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $589.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $412.67 and a 12 month high of $895.93.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.