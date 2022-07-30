Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,234 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $29,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

