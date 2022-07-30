Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,461 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $26,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $458.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $432.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $400.05 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.