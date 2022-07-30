Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 18,985 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,985 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $25,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 74,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 78,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

