Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,344 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of W. P. Carey worth $25,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $1,610,000. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $89.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.66. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

