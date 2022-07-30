Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,400 shares, a growth of 223.0% from the June 30th total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 706,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of AEMD stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a market cap of $15.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.87.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.
