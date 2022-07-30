Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,400 shares, a growth of 223.0% from the June 30th total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 706,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a market cap of $15.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

About Aethlon Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. NTB Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.