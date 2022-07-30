Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,209.95% and a negative return on equity of 599.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,560 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

