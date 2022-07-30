Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Lifted to Outperform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.57.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.34. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $50.98.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,345,000 after purchasing an additional 174,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,186,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,759,000 after purchasing an additional 193,631 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,665,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,827,000 after purchasing an additional 82,832 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

