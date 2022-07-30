AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Down 73.2% in July

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the June 30th total of 184,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAGIY opened at $40.15 on Friday. AIA Group has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

