Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,299 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Airbnb worth $65,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $1,645,593.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $21,260,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $3,043,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,376.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $1,645,593.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $21,260,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,434 shares of company stock worth $62,540,295 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.87.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $110.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.67, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.31. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

