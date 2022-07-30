AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABSSF. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$38.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$45.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.17.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $12.61 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $36.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.