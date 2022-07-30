Aleph.im Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $63.46 million and approximately $367,231.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,865.55 or 0.99986189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00130793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00032887 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 243,576,229 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im.

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

