Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,978 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Align Technology worth $248,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $280.97 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.67.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.