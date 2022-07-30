Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion from $1.00 billion to $1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.56.

Shares of Alkermes stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. 2,733,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,729. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $292,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $211,215.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at $594,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $292,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,221 shares of company stock worth $3,829,869. 4.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alkermes by 1,260.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter worth $203,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 24.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

