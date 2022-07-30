ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5,544.62

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $5,544.62 and approximately $562.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,669.89 or 1.00001906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00130959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00032961 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 868,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,147,304 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com.

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

