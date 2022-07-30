All Sports (SOC) Price Hits $0.0081 on Top Exchanges

All Sports (SOC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One All Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, All Sports has traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $12.09 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,680.00 or 0.99985924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00130455 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00032872 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004201 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports.

All Sports Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.