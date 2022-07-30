Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Allegion updated its FY22 guidance to $5.35-5.45 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.35-$5.45 EPS.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.88 and a 200-day moving average of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Allegion has a one year low of $93.05 and a one year high of $148.70.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $608,876.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 16.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 35.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Allegion by 14.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.