Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Allegro MicroSystems updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.27 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.27 EPS.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of ALGM traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $24.83. 889,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,055. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.18. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,926.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $39,429,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 17.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after buying an additional 256,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after buying an additional 170,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,853,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after buying an additional 93,361 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

