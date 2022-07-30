Alliance Fan Token Price Hits $0.25 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $246,609.78 and $30,247.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001027 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.31 or 0.00605613 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015213 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036240 BTC.
Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile
Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.
Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading
