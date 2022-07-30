AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Issues Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71, RTT News reports. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE AB opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.34. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 6.45%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,139.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

