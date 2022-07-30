Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Up 13.2% This Week

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $38.77 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001116 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00601119 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00015405 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00035551 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance.

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.