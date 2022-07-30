Alpha Finance Lab Price Reaches $0.54 on Major Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 30th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 43% against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $239.06 million and approximately $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00054384 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001666 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00020822 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

