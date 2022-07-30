Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.71.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.8 %

GOOG stock opened at $116.64 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 147.9% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 12.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,350,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.