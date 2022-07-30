Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Lowered to $143.00 at Raymond James

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $159.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a maintains rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.71.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

Alphabet stock opened at $116.64 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

