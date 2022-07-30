Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Guggenheim

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Guggenheim to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.71.

GOOG stock opened at $116.64 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

