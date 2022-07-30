Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at KeyCorp

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $153.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.29.

Alphabet stock opened at $116.32 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.74.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

