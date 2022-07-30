Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $145.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.29.

Alphabet stock opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,199,000. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Pariax LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

